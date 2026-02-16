Napoleon Addresses Young Noble’s Death & Importance Of Resolving Conflicts

Napoleon opened up about Young Noble’s suicide and their final dispute over a Jim Belushi sandwich story that escalated.

Napoleon finally broke his silence about Young Noble‘s tragic death. The Outlawz member opened up about their final dispute and the mental health struggles that led to his friend’s suicide.

“Me personally, I still can’t believe it, man,” Napoleon said during his recent interview with The Art of Dialogue. The rapper explained how their public beef started over something incredibly small.

“We had our differences and we had some words, but I just fell back,” Napoleon revealed. “I stopped, like going back and forth with him cause I realized he was behaving in a way that wasn’t him.”

The tension between the two Outlawz members began after Napoleon told a story about actor Jim Belushi. During a movie set with Tupac, Belushi bit Young Noble’s burger on the set of “Gang Related.”

Napoleon shared the story as a funny memory, but Noble took offense.

“I think Noble might have got offended the way I told the story,” Napoleon explained. “Like he felt like I was saying Jim Belushi punked him, you know what I mean? And I think he took it that way when I wasn’t really saying it like that.”

But Napoleon recognized something deeper was happening with his longtime friend. “This ain’t really him. Something must be up,” he thought at the time.

Young Noble died by suicide on July 4, 2025, at age 47. His Outlawz brother E.D.I. Mean confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “my brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning.”

Napoleon revealed that Noble was dealing with serious health issues and medication that affected his behavior.

“I believe if I’m not mistaken they put him on some medication that was like making him trip out,” Napoleon said.

“Noble really everything he was going through in his last days it wasn’t him,” Napoleon continued. “Whatever he was doing, that medication that was making him trip out, he was taking everything, you know, small incidents and it was just blowing up.”

The rapper expressed deep regret about not being able to reconcile before Noble’s death.

“I really thought that I was going to be able to speak to him and be like I’mma let everything calm down I’mma hit him up,” Napoleon said.

“But it was shocking when I heard you know that he took his own life for real like it was shocking,” he added.

Noble had survived a serious heart attack in 2021 and had been dealing with various health challenges. He was married with children at the time of his death.

The tragedy has left Napoleon reflecting on the importance of resolving conflicts quickly.

“It’s one of them things man that you realize like man it’s not even worth having these petty arguments with people,” he said.

“You don’t know how much time we got left you know on earth,” Napoleon continued. “So to be arguing with an individual and then all of a sudden you know I’m thinking we got time I’mma be able to talk to him and squash everything. But then eventually you hear the word that he passed away, man. It just make you say, you know, it ain’t worth it.”

The Outlawz have lost several members over the years. Tupac was murdered in 1996, followed by Yaki Kadafi later that year. Hussein Fatal died in a car accident in 2015.