NBA YoungBoy At Center Of Racial Profiling Storm

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy’s upcoming Oklahoma City concert led to increased jail staffing and drew accusations of “overt racism” from a Black trustee official.

NBA YoungBoy triggered a staffing surge at the Oklahoma County jail ahead of his November 1 show at Paycom Center, prompting accusations of racial discrimination from a Black trustee who labeled the move “overt racism.”

The 26-year-old rapper, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is currently on his MASA Tour following a May 2025 presidential pardon by Donald Trump that cleared him of federal weapons charges.

But with each city stop, his performances have drawn intensified law enforcement efforts, and Oklahoma City is no exception.

Oklahoma County Jail’s interim administrator, Tim Kimrey, said the staffing increase was a “proactive” step, anticipating the need for additional personnel during the Saturday night concert.

But Rev. Derrick Scobey, a jail trustee, pushed back, saying the decision was rooted in prejudice.

“This is overt racism,” Scobey said, criticizing the assumption that a Hip-Hop concert with a predominantly Black audience would lead to criminal activity.

The security buildup mirrors past responses in other cities on the tour. In October, New Orleans police deployed 400 extra officers for YoungBoy’s concerts.

In September, Chicago’s United Center canceled his appearance altogether.

YoungBoy’s legal history has been a recurring theme in his career. Before the pardon, he faced multiple arrests tied to firearms. Trump’s clemency came just weeks before the rapper’s scheduled release in July 2025, clearing the way for his return to music and touring.

The Baton Rouge native has maintained a steady stream of music releases, building a loyal following through consistent output. His eighth studio album is the backbone of the “MASA Tour,” which has encountered venue pushback and heightened scrutiny in several states.

Law enforcement agencies have cited safety concerns as justification for increased security at his shows. However, critics argue that the pattern reveals a deeper bias against Hip-Hop and its cultural associations.

The Oklahoma City concert has become the latest example of the tension between public safety strategies and accusations of profiling. Scobey’s remarks have added fuel to the conversation around how Black artists and their audiences are treated by authorities.

The Paycom Center concert remains scheduled for 7:30 P.M. Saturday.