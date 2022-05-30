NBA YoungBoy Drops New Music Video “Goals” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy is back with another one following a series of drops this year, including “Proud of Myself” and “See Me Now.”

NBA YoungBoy continues to be one of the most prolific artists in Hip-Hop, dropping off another fresh cut over Memorial Day Weekend.

Despite being on house arrest, NBA YoungBoy delivered another song in a series of drops following “Proud of Myself” and “See Me Now.”

The Louisiana native shared his new single “Goals,” on Sunday (May 29), accompanied by a music video. Check it out below.

Later on Sunday, he asked fans to pre-save his forthcoming album and mixtape.

“Go pre-save #nbayoungboy’s ‘The Last Slimeto’ & ‘Green Flag Activity’ if you haven’t already🔥”

In March, NBA YoungBoy shared the tracklist for The Last Slimeto, due August 5. The project is rumored to be his last with Atlantic Records. The image shows the album will have 30 songs, but only the final 11 were revealed.

However, he gave his fans the 11 songs a month later in a 30-minute album sampler, including the cuts “4KT Baby,” “The North Bleeding,” “Loner Life,” “Acclaimed Emotions, “Wagwan,” “Ghost,” “Nightfall,” “Holy,” “I Got the Bag,” “Mr. Grim Reaper” and “I Hate YoungBoy.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, YoungBoy announced his compilation mixtape will arrive in June.

“June 10th #neverbrokeagain compilation tape – Green Flag Activity 🔫 Spam the comments with ‘🔫’”

NBA YoungBoy fans can’t get enough of his music, and he continues his stranglehold on streaming platforms. According to Chart Data, he is second only to Drake regarding the most-streamed acts in music. Aubrey sits at three billion streams, while YoungBoy is just 200 million behind at 2.8 billion.