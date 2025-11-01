NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Rips NLE Choppa For Attacking Her Son In Diss Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sherhonda Gaulden fired back at NLE Choppa with a ruthless Instagram post after his diss track targeting NBA YoungBoy reignited their long-dormant feud.

NBA Youngboy got some support from his mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, who wasted no time torching NLE Choppa after the Memphis rapper took aim at her son in a diss track that dropped October 30, reigniting a dormant feud with venomous bars and a Tupac-inspired visual.

Gaulden clapped back on Instagram Stories just hours after Choppa released “KO,” a diss track that borrows the beat from Tupac’s “Hit’ Em Up” and features the rapper dressed like the late West Coast legend.

She dismissed the record and questioned Choppa’s relevance with a scathing post: “I would be upset if this was coming from someone who matters like someone people actually listen like someone who is not in the closet.”

The track, which surfaced unexpectedly, marks a sharp escalation in a rivalry that had been quiet since 2022.

Choppa’s lyrics take direct shots at YoungBoy’s influence, accusing him of setting a harmful example.

The diss landed while YoungBoy is in the middle of his Make America Slime Again tour, which has already drawn attention for rowdy incidents involving concertgoers.

At recent stops, fans have reportedly thrown objects at the rapper and clashed with venue staff, adding to the tension of an already volatile tour.

The beef between Choppa and YoungBoy originally surfaced in 2022 through subliminal jabs but had mainly faded until now.

Choppa’s surprise release caught the Hip-Hop world off guard and reignited a feud many thought was over.

YoungBoy has not responded publicly; instead, he let his mom do the talking.