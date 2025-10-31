NLE Choppa Blasts NBA YoungBoy In Ruthless “KO” Diss Over 2Pac Beat

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa launched a blistering lyrical assault on NBA YoungBoy with his surprise single “KO,” a venom-laced diss over 2Pac’s “Hit ’Em Up” instrumental that paints the Baton Rouge rapper as a toxic force in Hip-Hop. The Memphis native, now performing under the name NLE The Great, unleashed on YoungBoy, accusing him of damaging the […]

NLE Choppa launched a blistering lyrical assault on NBA YoungBoy with his surprise single “KO,” a venom-laced diss over 2Pac’s “Hit ’Em Up” instrumental that paints the Baton Rouge rapper as a toxic force in Hip-Hop.

The Memphis native, now performing under the name NLE The Great, unleashed on YoungBoy, accusing him of damaging the culture.

“You poison the youth, nothin’ positive you do/You the reason n##### beating b###### thinking that it’s cute,” he raps in the track, which dropped Friday (October 31) alongside intense visuals.

The cover art pulls no punches either, showing NLE gripping what appears to be YoungBoy’s severed head—a symbolic image that matches the tone of the song’s lyrics.

NLE opens the track with a declaration of purpose: “Yahweh sent me to decease em/So I’m the reaper to greet em,” casting himself as a divine force sent to purge rap of harmful influences.

He also takes direct aim at YoungBoy’s persona with lines like: “YoungBoy what? This the big boy league/I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece/Last thing that I heard was Jesus please, had me looking at the devil like this is your king.”

The video for “KO” adds another layer, featuring NLE channeling cultural icons including 2Pac, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince and Michael Jackson.

He reportedly worked with Jackson’s choreographer, Travis Payne, and even wore the late pop star’s actual shoes during filming.

The single marks a sharp transformation for the rapper, who recently shaved his head and embraced a new identity as NLE The Great.

While YoungBoy has yet to respond publicly, NLE’s message is clear: he sees himself as a voice of accountability in a genre he believes is losing its way.