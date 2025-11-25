Ne-Yo Teams With Rap Veteran MC Jin To Launch New Label In China

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo is betting big on Asia’s music explosion by teaming up with MC Jin and Indian icon Sonu Nigam to launch Pacific Music Group, a Hong Kong-based label aimed at elevating Pan-Asian talent to the global stage.

The trio’s new venture is built to ride the wave of Asia’s surging music economy, with countries like Japan, China and South Korea now among the top global markets. The company will focus on discovering and developing artists across genres including pop, R&B;, Hip-Hop, electronic and regional Asian sounds.

Ne-Yo, who has toured extensively across Asia, said the project is deeply personal.

“Launching Pacific Music Group isn’t just a business move, it’s a personal mission. As an individual of Chinese descent, I’m proud to use my resources to help discover and elevate the next generation of talented Pan-Asian superstars. I’ve toured across Asia several times and witnessed the evolution of the music scene, so I’m really excited to make history and bring the region’s rich culture to the forefront of the global stage.”

Industry veteran Jonathan Serbin, former co-president of Warner Music Asia, is steering the operation. His resume includes signing major Asian acts like Lay Zhang and Jolin Tsai.

MC Jin, who made history as the first Asian American solo Hip-Hop artist signed to a major U.S. label, will head the label’s Hip-Hop division. His rise began on BET’s “106 & Park Freestyle Fridays,” where he won seven straight battles and earned a Hall of Fame spot.

That streak led to a deal with Ruff Ryders Entertainment in 2003, making him the label’s first Asian signee. His debut album, “The Rest Is History,” dropped in 2004 with production from Wyclef Jean. Jin reflected on the genre’s impact and the label’s mission.

“The influence of hip-hop on a global scale is undeniable. For me, it provided a way to find my voice as an artist, explore my identity as a Chinese American and share my truth as a storyteller,” MC Jin said.

Sonu Nigam, one of India’s most celebrated vocalists, emphasized the potential for cross-border collaboration.

“India alone has 1.6 billion people, but Indian artists want to connect well beyond our borders. The same is true across Asia. There is a hunger to grow globally and the potential to bring the richness of our cultures to the world. With Pacific Music Group, we’re not just exporting talent, we’re helping artists thrive both at home and abroad.”

According to Bloomberg, Asia’s music industry is projected to generate more than $8 billion in revenue by 2026, with streaming services fueling growth in markets like India, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Pacific Music Group plans to unveil its first roster of artists in the coming months, with debut releases expected in fall 2025.