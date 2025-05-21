Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia Eagles will keep their signature T### Push play in 2025 after NFL owners rejected a ban proposed by the Green Bay Packers.

The Philadelphia Eagles kept their signature short-yardage weapon alive Tuesday (May 21) after NFL owners shot down a proposal to outlaw the controversial “T### Push” play.

The motion, spearheaded by the Green Bay Packers, failed during the league’s spring meetings when it received only 22 of the 24 votes required to pass, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Eagles will now be able to continue using the play, also known as the “Brotherly Shove,” for the 2025 season.

Schefter reported that the Ravens, Patriots, Jets and Lions were among the teams that backed Philadelphia in keeping the play legal.

The T### Push involves multiple offensive players lining up behind the quarterback and physically propelling him forward after the snap to gain short-yardage. Since 2022, the Eagles have used it to convert 92 first downs and score 27 touchdowns.

The Packers led the charge to eliminate the play after falling to The Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 playoffs. The team argued the move gave Philadelphia an unfair edge and raised concerns about player safety.

The league also reviewed a broader rule change that would have barred pushing, pulling or lifting a ball carrier, but that proposal also failed to gain traction.

Despite criticism, the Eagles’ success with the play has made it a staple of their offense and a target of imitation across the league. Coaches and analysts have debated its fairness, but few teams have matched Philadelphia’s execution.

With the vote settled, the play remains legal for the 2025 season, and social media erupted with celebration from Eagles supporters thrilled to see the “Brotherly Shove” survive another year.

Teams who voted yes to banning the t### push need to be named. Let your franchise fans know how f###### idiotic you are. #TushPush — Ben (@phillyftw23) May 21, 2025

Roger Goodell gonna get booed like he never has before on opening night!! Woo #nfl #tushpush — Pete Santo (@santofox) May 21, 2025

Jason Kelce walking into a meeting that looked like it was decided, only for everything to change. #TushPush pic.twitter.com/WcYXw1h2De — Adam Hester (@AHester32) May 21, 2025