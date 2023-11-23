Nick Cannon Gives Back For Thanksgiving

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell spent Thanksgiving at the LA Mission. See what happened when these stars donned red aprons to spread cheer.

Nick Cannon and Denise Richards and were among the stars who served up hot meals at the Los Angeles Mission’s Thanksgiving event on Wednesday.

The TV host and actress donned red aprons and a smile as they took time out to help those less fortunate at the annual holiday buffet.

Nick Cannon, who was joined by Brittany Bell and their two-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, happily doled out portions of turkey and other festive fare as the father of 12 enthusiastically chatted to attendees.

Former Bond girl Denise was full of cheer as she served food and later enjoyed her own plate of tasty Thanksgiving treats.

Nick and Denise weren’t the only stars ladling out hot meals and greetings to the needy.

“Desperado” actor Danny Trejo was also in attendance, as was “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress Emma Caulfield and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff, along with her 10-year-old son Max.

Los Angeles Mission’s Thanksgiving event helps struggling members of the local community celebrate the annual holiday, with an estimated 3,000 lbs of turkey and more than 600 pies distributed.