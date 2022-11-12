Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child Zeppelin Into His Exponentially Growing Family

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Read the sweet message he wrote to his new daughter’s mom.

Comedian, rapper, and now the proud father of a whole dozen Nick Cannon definitely heard the word of God that said, “Be fruitful and multiply.”

He and his DJ love interest Abby De La Rosa have welcomed their third child, a year after the two had twin sons.

The new baby is a beautiful little girl, who the couple named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. Possibly named after the rock group, Led Zeppelin, the actual name is an aircraft the Germans used in the second World War.

Cannon took to social media to share the good news with his friends, family, and fans.

He captioned a post on Instagram, “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!”

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless,” he continued. “But I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort, and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.”

“Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed,” he said.

“Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness, and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!” he added.

The ‘Wild N’ Out” creator said, “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”