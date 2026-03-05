Nicki Minaj’s Sister Breaks Ranks At Cardi B’s Show To Party With Sister’s Enemies

Ming Luanli showed up at Cardi B’s Houston concert while Nicki Minaj’s feud with the rapper continues to heat up.

Nicki Minaj‘s half-sister, Ming Luanli, showed up to Cardi B‘s Houston concert on March 4, for the “Little Miss Drama” tour stop at Toyota Center

Her appearance has turned what should’ve been a straightforward night into a full-blown statement about family loyalty versus industry beef.

Here’s the thing: Nicki and Cardi have been at each other’s throats for years.

The feud started brewing in 2017 after Cardi released “Bodak Yellow,” but things got physical in 2018 when Cardi allegedly threw a shoe at Nicki during New York Fashion Week.

Then, last fall, the two rappers went nuclear on social media, with Nicki taking shots at Cardi’s album sales and even dragging Cardi’s daughter, Kulture, into the mess by calling her “ugly,” while Cardi claimed Nicki’s son was non-verbal.

The tension between them has only intensified, making Ming’s appearance at the concert feel like a deliberate power move.

But here’s where it gets messier. Stefon Diggs’ mom Stephanie was also at the show, grooving along despite her son’s recent split from Cardi.

The couple welcomed a baby boy together in November 2025, but they called it quits last month.

What made Stephanie’s presence even more significant was the timing: Stefon Diggs got released by the Patriots on the same day as the concert, ending his one-year stint with New England after posting 99 catches for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns.

Ming defended her decision to attend on social media, saying she wasn’t picking sides in the Nicki-Cardi war because none of it would matter in the long run.

“Ready to party,” she posted, keeping things light while the internet speculated about what her presence meant.

The concert itself was packed with moments, including Megan Thee Stallion joining Cardi to perform “WAP,” but Ming’s attendance became the real talking point.

What makes this story interesting isn’t just that Nicki’s sister showed up to her rival’s show.

It’s that she did it without apology, suggesting that maybe the younger generation of the Minaj family sees the feud differently than the principals involved.