Nigerian Rapper MohBad Reportedly Dead At 27

While circumstances regarding his dead are unknown, the village people do not want his wife to inherit his wealth.

Nigerian rapper and singer MohBad has reportedly died at the age of 27. According to Premium Times Nigeria, the cause of death is unknown. Fans and entertainment professionals first heard about the death of the MohBad (real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba) in a short video shared on social media. The family later released a statement on his Twitter, where his last post assured his fans that no one’s prayers were stronger than his.

Fellow Nigerian rapper Olamide posted a picture in his Instagram Story that reads, “R.I.P. Young Champ.”

Burna Boy also had a startling reaction to the news. Twitter (X) was flooded with fans’ comments and updates, including one about Afrobeats star Davido.

“MohBad’s father just said Davido sent somebody to him with N20m. God bless Davido meh,” one person tweeted.

One source suspected foul play and has expressed concern for his relatives. Hours after his death was announced, preparations for his funeral began. It seems he’ll be buried in his hometown of Ikorodu. Some object because of the lavish life that he lived before. People are also said to be trying to stop his wife, Omowunmi, from having stake in his fortune.

One man says in Yoruba, “We are going to collect it from his wife, all of Mohbad’s properties if she doesn’t want trouble. All of MohBad’s assets with her, she has to drop them.”

Mohbad grave 💔 This life sha



pic.twitter.com/LuPxAe8Pfh — KANG IS KANG® (@DJKAYKANG) September 13, 2023

Check out MohBad’s song, “Peace.”