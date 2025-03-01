Nipsey Hussle Documentary & New Project Confirmed By Blacc Sam

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nipsey Hussle fans certainly have a lot to look forward to this year, based on Blacc Sam’s plan to continue to steer the legacy of his late brother.

Blacc Sam, the brother of late Los Angeles rap star Nipsey Hussle, has confirmed new music and a documentary are in the works.

On Wednesday (February 26), Blacc Sam appeared in an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles ahead of the grand opening of Marathon Burger on March 1. Along with speaking about the restaurant and Nipsey’s Neighborhood Nip Foundation, Blacc Sam also took a moment to provide an update about a pair of upcoming project celebrating the legacy of the Victory Lap album architect.

While remarking on his efforts to maintain Nipsey’s intellectual property for the better good of their family estate, the topic of a documentary series was brought up. Blacc Sam quickly confirmed it would soon become a reality.

“That’s been a journey, man, just trying to, like you say, keep it tight,” Blacc Sam said in part. “It’s not for sale—people can’t throw some money at us and tell us it needs to be two episodes or three episodes. The creative is not for sale.”

Blacc Sam speaking on the upcoming Nipsey documentary with 8 episodes and confirms Nip x Bino new project that is looking to drop around summer 🏁

[@Power106LA / @Letty] pic.twitter.com/nMiz1hvxED — Long Live Nip 🏁 (@HussleForever) February 26, 2025

Blacc Sam continued, remarking on navigating the process to bringing the documentary to life while also revealing key details about its relase.

“So we’ve just been kind of backing away, turning down a lot of offers, and just putting our head down and working,” he said. “Once it’s finished correctly, it’s looking like maybe eight episodes. Then we’re gonna come out with it and release it.”

In addition to confirming the plans for the release of the documentary, Blacc Sam also provided an update on Nipsey’s next posthumous release. Following an extremely small number of singles to arrive since Nipsey’s death in 2019, of which Big Sean’s “Deep Reverence” is one among few, a full-length project is set to arrive this year, per his brother’s assertion.

“Also, with the music—yeah, if Hussl [Nipsey Hussle] didn’t actually do the verse or work with the person or kind of put together the blueprint for the project, we’re not doing it.” he said. “He did something with Bino [Bino Rideaux], and there’s a new project that we were about to release. This was a project that he had with Bino that was pretty much 80 percent finished, so the team kind of came in and got some unreleased verses and music that he had done with Bino and just tightened it up, and it sounds amazing.”

Blacc Sam concluded, saying, “It should be coming out around this summer.”

Watch the full interview in the post below.