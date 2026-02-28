Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Burger Opens Long Beach With Investment From Snoop Dogg

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nipsey Hussle’s brother launched Marathon Burger’s newest location in downtown Long Beach with Snoop Dogg as an investor partner.

Nipsey Hussle’s brother will open Marathon Burger’s fourth Los Angeles County location in downtown Long Beach on Sunday (March 1).

Blacc Sam launched the restaurant chain to honor his late brother’s legacy after the rapper died in 2019.

The Pine Avenue location represents the brand’s expansion beyond its original Fairfax District roots. Blacc Sam partnered with Long Beach native Snoop Dogg and his son, Cordell, as investors in this new venture.

“Hard work, determination – Nothing is going to come easy,” Blacc Sam said. “Day by day, everybody is on their own marathon in their own life.”

The restaurant serves gourmet smash burgers featuring what he calls a special secret sauce. Marathon Burger continues the late rapper’s mission of community reinvestment through food service.

Nipsey Hussle built his brand around music and fashion before his death. His brother now carries forward that vision through the restaurant business in communities where they grew up.

“Snoop and his son Cordell introduced us to the mayor and made it easy to come to this space and to bring Marathon Burger to Long Beach,” Blacc Sam explained.

The Broadus family’s involvement helped secure the downtown location for the expanding burger chain. Snoop Dogg attended the restaurant’s opening weekend to support the venture.

“That was Hussle’s mission, to make sure people know and do not lose sight,” Blacc Sam said about continuing his brother’s community-focused approach.

The Long Beach location joins three other Marathon Burger restaurants across Los Angeles County. Each location aims to serve the communities where Hussle’s influence remains strong.

Sam chose Long Beach specifically to reinvest in areas that shaped both brothers during their youth. The restaurant represents more than food service for the family.

Marathon Burger operates as both a business venture and a memorial to Hussle’s lasting impact on Hip-Hop culture. The chain plans additional locations throughout Southern California.

The restaurant opens its doors on Sunday (March 1) with community celebration events planned throughout the weekend.