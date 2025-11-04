NLE The Great Reveals Surprising Desire To Hug NBA YoungBoy Despite Diss Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE The Great says he’d love to hug, shake hands and make music with NBA YoungBoy despite releasing diss track “KO” targeting the rapper.

NLE The Great dropped a bombshell revelation that has Hip-Hop fans doing double takes after releasing his NBA YoungBoy diss track “KO” – he actually wants to embrace his target.

The Memphis rapper, formerly known as NLE Choppa, sat down with Rolling Stone to break down his controversial track that samples 2Pac’s legendary “Hit ‘Em Up” and takes direct aim at NBA YoungBoy.

But in a twist that nobody saw coming, The Great revealed his true feelings about the Baton Rouge star.

“I love him. I would love to give that brother a hug. I would love to shake hands with that brother, I would love to make music with him personally, but how could I if he won’t?” The Great explained during the interview, his words carrying genuine emotion despite the aggressive nature of his recent release.

The track “KO,” which dropped October 30th, features The Great channeling multiple personas, including 2Pac, Michael Jackson and Prince, while delivering bars like “You poison the youth” aimed directly at YoungBoy.

The song’s theatrical video shows The Great in various costumes, paying homage to the legendary artists he claims to channel.

But The Great insists his motivations stem from a higher calling rather than personal animosity.

“This is my fourth time, fifth time sharing this story, so sometimes it’s not as fresh sharing it – but I was awakened out of my sleep with a vivid dream,” he revealed, describing a gruesome vision that he interpreted as divine instruction to create the diss track.

The dream featured him “holding a young boy’s head in my hand” with “flesh hanging off the skull, mosquitoes, and gnats, and biting at his flesh as it was deteriorating.”

The Great said he went into prayer about the vision and received clarity about his mission.

“It’s not him personally. It’s what’s controlling him exoterically and esoterically,” The Great explained about his issues with YoungBoy. “I’m a firm believer that sometimes it’s not us for real, but it’s still things that we choose.”

The name change from NLE Choppa to NLE The Great reflects what he calls a spiritual evolution.

“Choppa is gone. It’s like he’s not gone in a manner where I don’t use that same rap, that same era, that same thing that makes me a dog,” he said. “I feel like I was the voice for that, for the people that have died standing firmly behind truth.”

Despite the aggressive nature of “KO,” The Great maintains that his ultimate goal is restoration rather than destruction.

“I don’t hate YoungBoy. He simply wants him to make different choices,” he stated, positioning himself as someone trying to hold his peer accountable rather than tear him down.

The track represents phase one of The Great’s upcoming project, with the full album not expected for several months.

“This song is coming out October 30th. November, December, January, February, March. It’s five months ahead. I think that this is just an appetizer,” he explained.