No, J. Cole Didn’t Sell Dreamville Records—Manager Snuffs Out Recent Rumors

J. Cole handed out sizable checks to his Dreamville roster after cutting ties with Universal Music Group, but according to his longtime manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, the label wasn’t sold—it was just a payday from a closed chapter.

The payout, first mentioned during a Bas interview with Elliott Wilson and later discussed on The Joe Budden Podcast, sparked speculation that Dreamville had been sold. But Hamad quickly shut that down on social media, saying the windfall was simply a result of ending their deal with UMG.

“For those that misunderstood, we did not sell Dreamville lol,” Hamad posted on Twitter. “Never will, never would. We ended our Dreamville partnership with umg and some blessings came with that. and When blessings come your way it’s only right to share those blessings with the family. Just some clarity.”

J.I.D, one of Dreamville’s standout artists, praised J. Cole for his generosity and leadership during the transition.

“Cole looked out for everybody that was a part of Dreamville,” J.I.D said. “That’s one of the most beautiful things in hip-hop right there. That never f_ing happens. And it happens to the regard where, if n_as on Dreamville that was a part of it don’t want to do music and they just want to move on with their life, they would be good. Be straight. You do it because you love it.”

He continued, “I’m just saying. If we want to speak to real s**t in the industry, if we want to talk about an apology, apologize 30 more times. That is the greatest n#### on f###### Earth. In this predatory ass industry. N#### was blessed in the most unimaginable, selfless… You ain’t have to do that. I know hella n##### who sold their subsidiaries or whatever and… Huh… For sure. That’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen in music.”

Dreamville’s split from UMG had not been officially announced prior to these interviews, but the label’s internal moves and public praise from its artists have made it clear that the transition was handled with care and loyalty.

The label’s partnership with UMG officially ended earlier this year.