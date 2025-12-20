North West Continues Social Media Assault With IG Debut

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

North West debuts on Instagram at 12 despite dad Kanye West’s protests about kids on social media platforms.

North West launched her personal Instagram account on Friday, marking a controversial milestone that reignites the ongoing debate between her parents over children and social media exposure.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posted her first image wearing a black Balenciaga jersey and ribbed miniskirt.

She captioned the blurry photo simply “first post” while flashing peace signs. The account launch comes despite years of public opposition from her father.

The Instagram bio states the account is “managed by parents,” but Kanye’s level of involvement remains unclear. His previous statements suggest continued resistance to his children’s exposure to social media.

Kanye’s concerns have intensified as North’s online presence grows. He previously claimed North was “being put on TikTok against his will” and criticized the platform’s influence on young users.

In 2022, Kanye expressed his opposition to his children’s use of social media.

“I told Kim to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing,” he said. “I said, ‘Never again.’ I am her father. I said, ‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok.'”

Kim has faced mounting criticism from parenting experts and social media users about North’s online activities. Recent controversies include North posting videos with fake face tattoos, nose piercings and grillz that sparked debates about age-appropriate content.

Critics have questioned Kim’s parenting decisions, particularly after North’s finger piercings and bleached eyebrows generated backlash.

Kim defended her approach in 2022, writing on Instagram: “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision.”

The account gained thousands of followers within hours of its launch, demonstrating intense public interest in the lives of the Kardashian-West children.