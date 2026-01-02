North West Drops Wild Video Referencing Oral Sex & Guns, Social Media Reacts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

North West sparked backlash after posting a video to Che’s explicit song, reviving concerns over age-appropriate content and Kim Kardashian’s parenting choices.

North West has ignited a fresh wave of criticism after creating her own video to rapper Che’s explicit track “Make Love To My Choppa,” raising serious questions about age-appropriate content and parental supervision.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posted the video shortly after making her official Instagram debut in December 2025.

Che’s “Make Love To My Choppa” contains highly explicit lyrics that reference violence and sexual content. The track includes lines about rolling with “fully loaded chops” and graphic sexual references that many consider inappropriate for children to engage with or recreate.

“I roll with a hundred f#####’ monsters with some fully loaded choppas/I’m like Jason Voorhees, I hawk down on all my opps/It’s a hundred thousand b######, wanna drink nut from my c###,” Che raps.

North’s Instagram debut came despite her father, Kanye, having previously voiced public objections to her social media presence.

In 2022, Kanye expressed frustration about his daughter being on TikTok without his consent, stating he wouldn’t allow his daughter to be “used by TikTok” or Disney. He accused Kim of “antagonizing” him with social media decisions involving their children.

The latest video has reignited debates about Kim’s parenting choices. Social media users have been particularly vocal about allowing a pre-teen to create content based on explicit rap music.

“As a parent, I understand letting your kids have fun, but she should’ve at least did this with a clean version,” one user commented.

Others expressed deeper concerns about the situation.

“Just selling the soul of the daughter and the father unfortunately has to watch,” another person wrote. Several comments referenced Kanye’s earlier warnings, with users saying, “Maybe Kanye was right,” and “Exactly what Kanye was trying to prevent.”

Kim has faced ongoing criticism for her parenting decisions regarding North’s public exposure.

Critics have previously called out everything from North’s fashion choices to her social media interactions with adults, arguing that many of Kim’s decisions push North into adult situations too early.

While Kim has defended her approach as allowing North to express herself, critics argue she’s exposing her daughter to inappropriate content and adult scrutiny. This latest incident won’t win Kim any new supporters among parents concerned about age-appropriate content.