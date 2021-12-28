“Obsessed” Fan Arrested At Kylie Jenner’s Beverly Hills Home

The former ‘KUWTK’ star had a restraining order against Jrue Mesgan.

Kylie Jenner and her family can thankfully breathe a sigh of relief. A troubled fan of Jenner showed up at the billionaire Kylie Cosmetics founder’s home over the weekend.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials arrested Jrue Mesgan outside Kylie Jenner’s Holmby Hills home in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday. Apparently, Mesgan visited the location several times in recent months.

Jrue Mesgan’s apparent obsession with Kylie Jenner caused the 24-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to seek a restraining order against the 23-year-old man. Mesgan allegedly violated that legal directive by appearing at Jenner’s residence.

Apparently, a security guard called the police after seeing Jrue Mesgan at Kylie Jenner’s house. Cops took Mesgan into custody for misdemeanor violation of a court order. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

Kylie Jenner recently reconciled with Hip Hop star Travis Scott after the celebrity couple broke up in September 2019. The famous socialite gave birth to their first daughter, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018. Jenner is currently pregnant with Scott’s second child.