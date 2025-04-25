Offset Fires Back After Facing Accusations Of Hypocrisy Over Kids Tweet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset pushed back at online critics after defending his kids from internet scrutiny and facing accusations of hypocrisy.

Offset was catching heat on social media after posting about children and the internet, with fans calling him a hypocrite.

The Atlanta native fired off a warning shot on social media, telling critics, “Kids off limits ” in a tweet that quickly ignited backlash.

While some users backed the Atlanta rapper’s stance, others accused him of hypocrisy, pointing to his past defense of rapper Bia after she referenced his children. One reply read, “Didn’t you just defend Bia when she mentioned both of your children ??”

Another user didn’t hold back, writing, “baby you been playing in this womans face for years fck what a n#### like you gotta say.”

A third added, “Kids should be off limits but you [don’t give a f###]. If you did, you would be making a public announcement like you announce and address your ex wife.”

Offset doubled down with a second tweet, pleading, “Stop posting inappropriate stuff with my kids on this app please!!”

Nonetheless, it only fueled more criticism, with users questioning why his children were visible online at all.

The 32-year-old father of six shares children with four different women. His oldest, Jordan Cephus, was born in 2009. He also has Kody (born 2015) and Kalea (also born 2015) from previous relationships. With Cardi B, he shares Kulture (born 2018), Wave (born 2021) and a newborn daughter born September 7, 2024. the former couple has not revealed her name.

As the online debate escalated, trolls took aim at Offset’s music career, calling him the “worst” member of Migos and claiming he “fell off.” Offset fired back at some users before deleting several of his posts.

Offset Hints At New Album

The drama came just days after Offset teased a new solo album.

On April 24, he posted a studio photo with the caption “Album trimmer than you,” prompting mixed reactions. While some showed support, others mocked the announcement with replies like “we will not be streaming” and “No ones buying that album boo.”

Offset responded with a photo of himself performing, smiling into the mic. The caption? A string of laughing emojis and a ghost emoji. One user defended him, asking, “Why mf be hating on Set?? F## he do to yall.” Offset replied, “The money don’t stop trust.”

The Migos alum has been promoting solo work since February, when he dropped “TEN,” a dancehall-infused track that raised eyebrows for lyrics seemingly aimed at estranged wife Cardi B.

Offset and Cardi’s split has played out publicly since she filed for divorce in August 2024 while pregnant with their third child. Cardi has accused him of harassment and emotional manipulation, claiming, “He was pleading for his life, begging me to keep quiet” and “harasses me, leaves voicemails, tries to lower my self-esteem.”

Despite the tension, Offset appeared unfazed when Cardi was spotted dancing with NFL player Stefon Diggs at Coachella 2025, commenting, “I’m happy for her!!”