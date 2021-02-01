Papoose To Release A New Project Every Month Of 2021 Before Retiring

(AllHipHop News)
Shamele “Papoose” Mackie says he is ready to call it quits from the rap game. Before he walks away from dropping bars for good, Papoose will release 12 projects over the next 12 months.
“I’ve made the decision that 2021 will be my last year rapping, so I am announcing my retirement. It was a decision that I’ve wrestled with internally, but I’ve decided to move on with my life, and focus on my family and investments,” explains Papoose.
The Love & Hip Hop: New York star starts off his retirement run with a surprise release titled January. The 8-track effort features contributions by Wiz Khalifa, Statik Selektah, Cool & Dre, and Brady Watt.
“To show my humble and sincere appreciation to all of my supporters and fans, I’ve decided to release a new project every month in 2021; with each project being titled after the current month,” states Papoose. “This is something I’ve never done before, but I’m excited.”