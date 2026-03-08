Parents Appeal $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Kendrick Johnson’s Gym Mat Death

Kendrick Johnson’s parents filed an appeal after a judge dismissed their $1 billion lawsuit over their son’s 2013 death.

A federal court has terminated a billion-dollar legal action filed by the parents of Kendrick Johnson, the Georgia teenager whose remains were discovered inside a rolled wrestling mat at his high school gymnasium in January 2013.

The dismissal came down on Monday, with the judge citing multiple grounds, including immunity protections and procedural violations.

Johnson’s parents, Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson, initiated their federal complaint in 2023 and subsequently amended it multiple times to include various defendants.

The case named the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Lowndes County, the school district, the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Lab, newspaper publisher CNHI, and Gray Media as parties to the action.

The circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death have remained contentious for over a decade.

When his body was discovered at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, authorities initially characterized the incident as accidental.

The official investigation concluded that Johnson had climbed atop the wrestling mats, reached into an opening to retrieve a shoe, accidentally fallen inside, become trapped, and suffocated.

However, the family has consistently disputed this narrative.

The medical examination process became a central point of contention.

The initial autopsy performed by the GBI’s medical examiner determined that Johnson died from accidental positional asphyxiation, noting “no significant injuries.”

The family obtained an independent autopsy that revealed evidence of blunt force trauma, contradicting the official findings. A third autopsy later aligned with the original conclusion.

The Johnson family’s legal team argued that the initial GBI autopsy included unnecessary incisions designed to conceal injuries and that Johnson’s body was returned to the family without his brain and internal organs.

Additionally, they contended that law enforcement failed to properly preserve the crime scene and that the coroner reported a “very poor to worse” investigative climate upon arrival.

In 2021, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk reopened the investigation following public pressure.

His 2022 synopsis reaffirmed the accidental death conclusion, stating that Johnson had climbed onto the mats, reached for his shoes, and became trapped.

Paulk expressed confidence in the findings, declaring, “I feel 100% sure there was no foul play.”

Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson filed an appeal to the dismissal on Wednesday, signaling their determination to continue pursuing the case through the appellate process.