PETA To Protest Ludacris’s SeaWorld Performance

Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges will headline a February 26 show as part of SeaWorld’s Full Seven Seas Food Festival Concert series. Animal rights organization PETA will protest against the “Money Maker” rapper’s appearance at the amusement park in Orlando.

“Ludacris is using the marine park as a money maker, despite being informed that dolphins and whales at SeaWorld are confined to cramped tanks with nothing to do but swim in circles and lash out at each other in frustration,” says Tracy Reiman, PETA Executive Vice President. “PETA will be there fast and furious to let the public know that supporting marine prisons is ludicrous.”

PETA supporters and members of the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida are planning to rally at SeaWorld Orlando on Sunday. Some protestors will wear “crying dolphin” costumes while others will have signs that read, “What’s My Fantasy? A Life Outside of SeaWorld!” Ludacris released a song titled “What’s Your Fantasy” in 2000.

SeaWorld has faced significant backlash from animal rights activists, particularly after the 2013 documentary Blackfish. The film covered the controversy over captive orcas at the marine zoological theme park chain. Last year, PETA claimed an orca at SeaWorld San Diego violently attacked its tankmate as park guests watched.

“The video released by PETA is misleading and mischaracterized. In fact, it shows common orca behaviors exhibited by both wild populations and those in human care as part of natural social interactions. During the interaction, one of the orcas sustained some minor and superficial abrasions that pose no serious health risk,” read a statement from SeaWorld about the alleged orca attack in August 2022.

Ludacris’s upcoming performance at SeaWorld Orlando’s Bayside Stadium is one of several Full Seven Seas Food Festival Concerts. R&B/Dancehall singer Sean Kingston has a show planned for March 12. SeaWorld also booked Hanson, The Commodores, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and other acts for future dates.