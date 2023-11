Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The animal rights organization has invited the N.E.R.D co-founder and men’s creative director to tour a “filthy” alligator farm.

Pharrell Williams is feeling the wrath from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The animal rights organization issued a statement to the N.E.R.D co-founder for his latest Louis Vuitton collection that apparently includes a $1,000,000 alligator skin bag.

“We’d like to invite you on a less-than-luxurious tour of a filthy (for that’s what they are) crocodile factory farm with us to see the living origins of your ‘Millionaire’ bag,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement sent to AllHipHop. “You’d want to bring along nose plugs and high boots to wade through fetid, waste-filled water. If we go to an indoor tank, also bring a flashlight, because you won’t see daylight. There are no blurred lines here. Killing wildlife for a bag isn’t cool—it’s cold.”

Williams assumed the role of men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton earlier this summer. His controversial new bag, dubbed the “Millionaire Speedy,” is only available on a made-to-order basis. The bag isn’t available on Louis Vuitton’s website, which likely means an invite is required to buy it. A variety of crocodile colors are available, including rouge (red), vert (green), bleu (blue) and marron (brown). Both the bag, handles and leather strap appear to be crafted from crocodile, and the body of the bag is topped by the label’s signature LV monogram. There’s also a gold chain and an engraved gold lock included.

The colorful bag is also available in non-croc version, but an invite is still required. Something tells us, PETA won’t be requesting one—alligator skin or not.