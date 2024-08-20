Plies Reacts To Rep. Jasmine Crockett Blasting “Career Criminal” Donald Trump At DNC  

Plies was enthralled by Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s rousing address at the Democratic National Convention as she delivered a scathing attack on Donald Trump.
Crockett, a former public defender and defense attorney, highlighted the stark contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. She pointed to their different backgrounds before slamming “career criminal” Trump.
“She became a career prosecutor,” she said of Harris before turning to Trump. “While he became a career criminal, with 34 felonies, two impeachments, and one p### star to prove it.” She added, “Kamala Harris has a résumé,” she stated.“Donald Trump has a rap sheet.”
Crockett also gave a nod to her viral “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” retort to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“The question before us is, will a vindictive, vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better American or not?” Crockett asked as the crowd burst into laughter. “I hear alliteration is back in style.”
Like many tuning into the first night of the DNC in Chicago, Plies was impressed by Jasmine Crockett’s compelling address.
“A Star Is Born In Jasmine Crockett!” he wrote alongside multiple fire emojis.
Kamala Harris also wowed Plies after surprising delegates by making an appearance on the first night.
Legendary basketball coach Steve Kerr also got a shout-out from Plies for his DNC address. Kerr praised Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, “coach to coach,” before paying tribute to Kamala Harris and her running mate.
During his speech, Kerr channeled NBA star Steph Curry, telling delegates in November, “we can tell Donald Trump ‘night night’.”