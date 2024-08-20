Plies Reacts To Rep. Jasmine Crockett Blasting “Career Criminal” Donald Trump At DNC  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Plies is no Donald Trump fan, and he found an ally in Jasmine Crockett, who branded the 34-times convicted felon a“vindictive, vile villain.”

Plies was enthralled by Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s rousing address at the Democratic National Convention as she delivered a scathing attack on Donald Trump.

Crockett, a former public defender and defense attorney, highlighted the stark contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. She pointed to their different backgrounds before slamming “career criminal” Trump.

“She became a career prosecutor,” she said of Harris before turning to Trump. “While he became a career criminal, with 34 felonies, two impeachments, and one p### star to prove it.” She added, “Kamala Harris has a résumé,” she stated.“Donald Trump has a rap sheet.”

BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett just demolished Donald Trump for being born with a spoon in a mouth and still being a criminal fraudster. Donald Trump is exactly who shouldn’t be representing hardworking Americans. Retweet so all Americans see this.pic.twitter.com/vneKNAup0N — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 20, 2024

Crockett also gave a nod to her viral “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” retort to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“The question before us is, will a vindictive, vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better American or not?” Crockett asked as the crowd burst into laughter. “I hear alliteration is back in style.”

“Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision…?”



Jasmine Crockett has done it again! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hs78Tjsvnu — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) August 20, 2024

Like many tuning into the first night of the DNC in Chicago, Plies was impressed by Jasmine Crockett’s compelling address.

“A Star Is Born In Jasmine Crockett!” he wrote alongside multiple fire emojis.

A Star Is Born In Jasmine Crockett!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Plies (@plies) August 20, 2024

Kamala Harris also wowed Plies after surprising delegates by making an appearance on the first night.

It is so great to be back in Chicago. https://t.co/0KK5vtdnAj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 20, 2024

Legendary basketball coach Steve Kerr also got a shout-out from Plies for his DNC address. Kerr praised Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, “coach to coach,” before paying tribute to Kamala Harris and her running mate.

During his speech, Kerr channeled NBA star Steph Curry, telling delegates in November, “we can tell Donald Trump ‘night night’.”

Do U Know The Courage It Took For A Guy Like Steve Kerr In His Position To Do What He Did! He Was Willing To Put It All On The Line For His Beliefs Regardless Of The Consequences! Not To Many Are Willing To Risk It All For Whats Right! He Stepped Up In A Time Of Need Thanks STEVE — Plies (@plies) August 20, 2024