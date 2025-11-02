Pras Ordered To Forfeit $64M Amidst Cancer Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pras Michel was ordered to forfeit $64 million linked to the 1MDB scandal while recovering from colon cancer surgery.

Pras Michel has been ordered to surrender $64 million in assets by a federal judge as part of his conviction tied to a sprawling international bribery and money-laundering case involving Malaysian financier Jho Low.

The ruling, issued October 30, comes as Michel recovers from emergency colon cancer surgery that delayed his sentencing.

The former Fugees member was found guilty in April 2023 on 10 felony counts, including conspiracy, illegal campaign contributions, and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

Federal prosecutors stated that the forfeited funds represent proceeds that Michel either received or controlled through shell companies and accounts funded by Low, who remains a fugitive.

Authorities allege Low embezzled billions from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund and used the money to gain influence in U.S. politics.

Court filings revealed Michel helped funnel tens of millions of dollars into Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign.

He later tried to persuade the Trump administration to drop its probe into Low and extradite Chinese dissident Guo Wengui. Prosecutors said Michel spent some of the money on political donations, luxury travel and celebrity events.

The Justice Department said the forfeiture includes bank accounts and investments tied to the scheme. Under federal law, assets linked to money laundering or illegal lobbying on behalf of foreign nationals can be seized by the government.

Michel’s trial drew national attention due to its celebrity connections. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio testified about Low’s extravagant lifestyle and his ties to Hollywood.

Michel, 51, was portrayed by prosecutors as a conduit for foreign interests trying to manipulate U.S. policy from behind the scenes.

While Michel awaits sentencing, he is also recovering from a health crisis.

In late August 2025, he underwent emergency surgery to remove colon cancer. The diagnosis had not been publicly disclosed before the operation.

His medical condition forced a delay in his sentencing, which was initially scheduled for August 29 but has been pushed back.

Sources close to Michel said he is now focused on his recovery and spending time with his family. Despite the legal and health challenges, Michel remains hopeful. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Low, the central figure in the 1MDB scandal, is still believed to be hiding in China. The U.S. government continues efforts to recover stolen funds.

In the most recent development, the Malaysian government is attempting to recover over $7 million that was given to super-producer Swizz Beatz, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Michel’s sentencing has not yet been rescheduled.