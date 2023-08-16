Quavo Performs “Who Wit Me?” At Atlanta Braves Game

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Georgia native prepares to drop his second solo album.

The Atlanta Braves currently have the best record in Major League Baseball (77-42). The NL East Division leaders tapped hometown hitmaker, Quavo, to entertain the crowd at Truist Park on Tuesday.

Quavo performed his “Who Wit Me?” single for the Atlanta fans. The 32-year-old Migos rapper ran through the record as he stood on top of the Braves dugout before the game began.

“Who Wit Me?” will presumably live on the forthcoming solo project from Quavo. Following his Truist Park performance, the former Berkmar High School athlete announced, “Rocket Power, the album, Friday.”

Rocket Power will join an album discography that already includes 2018’s Quavo Huncho. That 66-minute project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition, Quavo teamed up with Travis Scott for 2017’s Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. He also joined forces with his nephew/Migos groupmate Takeoff for Only Built for Infinity Links in 2022.

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on November 1, 2022. Four years before his passing, Takeoff released The Last Rocket. Quavo’s Rocket Power album title seems to be an ode to his late relative.

The trio known as Migos dropped four studio LPs between 2015 and 2021. Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset reached the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with 2017’s Culture and 2018’s Culture II.

Migos scored a No. 1 hit when “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Quavo also achieved a Hot 100 chart-topper as one of the guest features on DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” collaboration.