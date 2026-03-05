Rachel Dolezal went from leading an NAACP chapter to creating adult content on OnlyFans while pursuing certification as a sex coach.

Rachel Dolezal went from civil rights activist to internet controversy to content creator in less than a decade. The 48-year-old, who now goes by Nkechi Diallo, recently shared photos of herself with a completely transformed appearance.

Her lips are noticeably fuller, her hair extends past her shoulders in waves, and she’s rocking ripped black jeans with a cropped sweater. Followers immediately compared her to Beyoncé.

I know these are just cough drops, but hear me out: Remember when "red pill" meant waking up to truth, and "blue pill" meant staying comfortable in illusion?

Now "red-pilled" is politically tied to anti-feminism or far-right views — and "blue-pilled" means liberal or naive, when…

This makeover starkly contrasts with where Dolezal’s life was in 2015. That year, a local news reporter in Spokane, Washington, exposed her as a race faker after revealing that both her parents, Ruthanne and Lawrence Dolezal, are white.

She’d been serving as president of the Spokane NAACP chapter while claiming to be Black. The revelation destroyed her career. She lost her position at the NAACP and was dismissed from Eastern Washington University, where she taught Africana studies.

She later explained that “my life has been one of survival and the decisions that I have made along the way including my identification have been to survive.”

For years, Dolezal struggled to find mainstream employment. She eventually landed a job as an after-school instructor at Sunrise Drive Elementary School in Tucson, Arizona.

That position ended in February 2024 when the school district discovered her OnlyFans account. In her podcast TradPro, she explained her reasoning for the platform.

“As an artist I would love for my fine art to pay all the bills, but it has not yet,” she said. She emphasized that OnlyFans gave her flexibility as a mother. “It allows me time with my nine-year-old, who has autism. It allows me more hands-on time with him.”

I'll take periods, pregnancy (she didn't mention childbirth) and menopause for the tradeoff of being a Mom! – Don't forget, men also face unique reproductive & hormonal challenges, like prostate issues, erectile dysfunction, and andropause (often called "male menopause").

“It also allows for me to not have the threat of being fired because somebody doesn’t like something,” she laughed, referencing her last mainstream job.

She added that she pushes boundaries on the platform. “I push my boundaries on that platform, yes I do. I’m an artist, I’m creative. I like to please, so I aim to please and deliver content that my fans want.”

Dolezal is currently training with the Sexology Institute to become a certified sex coach while maintaining her OnlyFans presence.

She continues to sell paintings, drawings, and sculptures under her Nigerian name, Nkechi Diallo and her latest photos suggest she’s fully embraced reinvention, whether followers approve or not.