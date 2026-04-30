Pooh Shiesty’s Dad Thinks Government Case Is Profoundly Underwhelming In Latest Bid For Freedom

Pooh Shiesty’s father and Big30 are both fighting federal prosecutors over bond, arguing the government’s case against them is built on circumstantial evidence and weak theories.

Pooh Shiesty and his father are locked in a federal case that’s spiraling into a legal nightmare after they were accused of robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint and holding him hostage.

But the defense is pushing back hard against the prosecutors’ claims, using court documents that dismantle the government’s entire theory, piece by piece.

Lontrell Williams Sr. filed arguments claiming the feds built their case on circumstantial evidence and lack any direct proof of conspiracy, according to TMZ.

His legal team described the prosecution’s evidence as “profoundly underwhelming” and challenged every core allegation about his involvement in orchestrating the kidnapping and robbery.

The government claims Williams Sr. traveled from Memphis to Dallas on December 29, 2025, booked the recording studio where the incident occurred, and printed the contract release documents that Gucci was forced to sign.

His defense counters that he flew to Texas solely to care for his ailing son and that he routinely handles studio bookings for his son’s music career.

The prosecution’s entire theory hinges on the idea that Williams Sr. printed contract-termination paperwork at a Staples location before the studio meeting, but his legal team says the government has produced no evidence to support this claim.

They’re essentially arguing that proximity and routine business practices don’t equal criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Big30, who is accused of participating in the attack with seven other men, is fighting his own battle to get out of federal custody.

The Memphis rapper submitted court documents on April 24 arguing that prosecutors have unfairly painted him as a central figure in the alleged Gucci Mane robbery and kidnapping case, when his actual role was far more limited than they’re claiming.

Big30 was initially granted a $100,000 bond by a Tennessee judge on April 6, but federal prosecutors immediately appealed that decision and got it stayed.

Now he’s sitting in a Dallas jail while a Texas federal judge decides whether he should be released on bond with conditions or remain behind bars.

Big30’s attorneys argued that it remains unclear whether he was even armed during the January studio incident, where Gucci Mane was allegedly held at gunpoint and forced to sign the paperwork releasing Pooh Shiesty from his record deal.

The prosecution’s main argument for keeping Big30 locked up has been that his pending seven-figure record deal gives him a financial incentive to flee before trial.

But Big30’s legal team dismantled that logic in their response, writing that “the deal has not fallen apart” and that “his professional obligations provide a continuous and independent financial incentive to comply with conditions of release and to appear for court.”

They also highlighted that the rapper has no prior felony convictions, has lived in Memphis his entire life, has four kids there, and would be subject to home detention, GPS monitoring, and travel restrictions if released.

Pooh Shiesty’s father is in a nearly identical situation, having been granted a $250,000 bond before prosecutors appealed and got it stayed.

Both men are now waiting for the same Texas judge to make a final call on whether they should walk free pending trial or remain incarcerated.

A Texas federal judge is expected to rule on both bond appeals within the next two weeks.