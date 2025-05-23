Rakim Makes History With Peabody Medal & Johns Hopkins Honorary Degree

Rakim made history at Johns Hopkins University as the first rapper to receive the George Peabody Medal and deliver the 2025 Peabody Conservatory commencement address.

Hip-Hop legend Rakim, widely recognized as one of the greatest MCs of all time, continues to make history, this time in academia.

On Wednesday (May 21), Rakim delivered the commencement address for the Peabody Conservatory’s 2025 graduation ceremonies at Johns Hopkins University. The “God MC” was also served with an honorary degree from Johns Hopkins and took home the prestigious George Peabody Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Music and Dance in America.

The George Peabody Medal is the highest honor bestowed by the Peabody Institute. Rakim is the first rapper to ever receive the award, joining a revered list of past recipients such as Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Misty Copeland, Herbie Hancock, Yo-Yo Ma and Ella Fitzgerald.

“Just a teenager when he launched his career, Rakim has amassed decades of success as a performing artist, entertainer and cultural icon,” Peabody Dean Fred Bronstein said. “As our graduating student artists begin to create their paths forward, they will no doubt find inspiration in the words and life story of this truly foundational figure in Hip-Hop.”

Rakim spoke at both the undergraduate and graduate ceremonies, according to reports. The Peabody Institute is set to launch a groundbreaking Bachelor of Music in Hip-Hop program in the fall of 2025.

Rakim emerged in the mid-1980s as the lyrical half of the duo Eric B. & Rakim. Their 1986 debut single, “Eric B. Is President,” ushered in a new era for rap, while Paid In Full is one of the most influential Hip-Hop records of all time. Rakim, revered as one of the most complex rappers, also brought spiritual depth to the rap game. His solo work continues to solidify his legacy.