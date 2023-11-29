Ralo Bashes “Weak” Charges In Young Thug RICO Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ralo thinks prosecutors don’t have a strong case against fellow 300 Entertainment artist Young Thug in the YSL RICO trial.

Ralo criticized the ongoing RICO trial against Young Thug and other YSL members in Georgia on Wednesday (November 29). The 300 Entertainment artist showed support for his labelmate Young Thug by commenting on the case via social media.

“Young Thug [trial] weak as f###,” Ralo wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I can’t even believe they giving Jeff ah hard time like that for them weak ass charges. They might [as] well just let him go. I feel like they just trying blame him for s### n##### around him was doing. That s### lame!!!”

Earlier this month, Ralo was released from prison after serving time on drug charges. Young Thug (a.k.a. Jeffery Williams) has remained in jail since his May 2022 arrest in the YSL RICO case.

Young Thug’s trial began on Monday (November 27). His attorney Brian Steel told jurors the rapper was not the gang leader prosecutors painted him to be in the RICO indictment.

“He is not running this criminal street gang in [the] Cleveland Avenue area of Bleveland to gain property, money or power,” Steel said in his opening statements. “Jeffery Williams did it on will and hard work and determination without anybody’s help except the people from that area that he will not turn his back on.”

The attorney added, “He is not sitting there telling people to kill people. He doesn’t need their money. Jeffery’s worth tens of millions of dollars.”

Prosecutors claim their evidence shows Young Thug is the leader of YSL, a violent street gang that terrorized Atlanta. The prosecution said YSL members “knew who their leader was and they knew the repercussions of not obeying their leader.”

Young Thug is one of six defendants on trial in the YSL RICO case. The prosecution’s first witness, Detective Mark Belknap, testified in court on Wednesday.