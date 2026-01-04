Rapper Behind “67” Craze Sacrifices Animals To Ring In New Year

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia rapper Skrilla, the artist behind 2025’s viral “67” phenomenon, took to Instagram to show off his New Year ritual – animal sacrifice.

The rapper showcased themselves holding two doves and a chicken in an IG post. In another image, the birds lay dead, while a heart of one of the animals lay on the floor next to a glass of blood.

Skrilla has previously documented his sacrificial practices involving doves, chickens, and other animals throughout his rise to fame. He exploded into mainstream consciousness in February 2025 with his drill rap track Doot Doot (6 7), which became a cultural phenomenon among Gen Alpha and teenagers nationwide.

The song’s repetitive “six, seven” chant became so pervasive that Dictionary.com named “67” as its Word of the Year for 2025, citing a sixfold increase in searches since June 2025.

Skrilla’s viral success with Doot Doot (6 7) has led to over 60 million streams across platforms, transforming the Philadelphia artist from local talent to a national phenomenon. The track’s success led to collaborations with established artists like G Herbo and a record deal with Priority Records.

His social media comment section exploded with opinions about his New Year rituals. While some were shocked, most people who follow him already know about his religious beliefs.

The Philadelphia native has been remarkably candid about his religious beliefs and practices in multiple interviews and on social media. In a widely circulated YouTube video from August 2024 titled “Skrilla On Sacrificing Goats And Chicken For His Religion,” the rapper openly discussed his involvement in animal sacrifice rituals.

“I sacrifice goats, chickens, mice like I do for certain though like I’m not allowed to explain it,” Skrilla said in the interview, acknowledging his participation in these religious ceremonies while maintaining some boundaries around discussing specific details.

Skrilla practices Santeria, an Afro-Caribbean religion that syncretizes traditional Yoruba beliefs with Catholic elements. Animal sacrifice remains a fundamental aspect of Santeria worship, where practitioners believe the Orishas (deities) require nourishment through blood offerings.

Chickens and doves are among the most commonly sacrificed animals in Santeria rituals, with doves holding particular significance as symbols of Obatala, considered the father of all Orishas.

In Santeria tradition, different animals serve specific ceremonial purposes.

Chickens are frequently offered during cleansing rituals and to seek protection, while doves are associated with peace, purity, and divine wisdom.

The religion teaches that these sacrifices create a spiritual connection between practitioners and their deities, with the blood serving as sustenance for the Orishas while the meat is consumed by the community.

In various podcast appearances, Skrilla has identified himself as “a Santo” and mentioned practicing “Palo,” referring to Palo Mayombe, another Afro-Caribbean spiritual tradition that also incorporates animal sacrifice.