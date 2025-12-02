Rapper MBnel Terrified, In Hiding After Stockton Birthday Party Shooting Kills 3 Kids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

MBnel wasn’t supposed to be there that long.

The rapper had driven back to Stockton just to drop off a birthday gift for his friend’s 2-year-old daughter, but what started as a quick visit to the Monkey Space banquet hall turned into the kind of nightmare that’s been haunting him for years.

Now he’s hiding somewhere outside Sacramento, wounded and scared as hell, while his father, Junior Dongon, tries to make sense of how a little girl’s birthday party became a massacre that left three children and one young adult dead.

“He just came to drop off a present at his friend’s party, whose daughter was the celebrant,” Junior Dongon told The New York Post, his voice heavy with the weight of what happened Saturday evening. “He was shot, but he is OK. … He called me and said, ‘Don’t say anything to anybody.”

The shooting at the Stockton venue wasn’t random; authorities are calling it gang-related, and MBnel appears to have been one of the primary targets along with another rapper, Fly Boy Doughy.

Fifteen people got hit when gunmen opened fire during what should’ve been a celebration, turning a child’s special day into something no family should ever experience.

For MBnel, this was exactly the kind of violence he’d been trying to escape. He’d already moved out of Stockton two years ago because the streets had gotten too hot.

His father said when things got really bad, after rival crews “shot 22 bullets” at their family home, making it clear that staying in the city wasn’t safe for anyone connected to the rapper.

But Saturday night proved that distance doesn’t always equal safety. MBnel came back for what he thought would be a quick family moment, and instead found himself caught in the crossfire of whatever beef had followed him from his old neighborhood.

Now the rapper’s family is dealing with the aftermath of an attack that didn’t just target MBnel, but took the lives of innocent children who were just there to celebrate. Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi labeled the violence an “act of terrorism.”

The investigation is still ongoing, with authorities examining surveillance footage and witness testimonies, but no arrests have been made yet.

For MBnel and his family, that means the threat is still out there, which explains why he’s staying hidden and why his father is being so careful about what he says publicly.