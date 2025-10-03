Rapsody Denies Joey Bada$$ Tour Canceled Over Low Ticket Sales: “Relax—With Love”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 25-city run was expected to kick off October 16 in Boston.

Grammy Award-winning MC Rapsody is doing some damage control after Joey Bada$$’s Dark Aura Tour was abruptly canceled.

On Thursday (October 2), The Masquerade in Atlanta posted an Instagram announcement that read, “Due to circumstances outside of our control, Joey Bada$$ has to cancel his tour, including our Atlanta date on 11/15. Refunds will be automatically processed. Stay tuned for a date next year!”

Many people assumed the tour was canceled due to low ticket sales, but Rapsody—who was booked alongside Ab-Soul as direct support for the entire run—quickly put those assumptions to rest.

“Guys,” she tweeted. “Stop being simple. There are a number of reasons tours get cancelled. Ticket sales was not a reason here. Relax. With love!.”

Guys. Stop being simple. There are a number of reasons tours get cancelled. Tickets sales was not a reason here. Relax. with love! ♥️ https://t.co/80YYVUVfkU — Rapsody (@rapsody) October 3, 2025

The Dark Aura Tour was expected to begin on October 16 in Boston with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta and more. The tour also included a special hometown performance in Brooklyn on November 19 before it was to wrap in Philadelphia on November 20.

The 25-city trek would have followed the release of Joey Bada$$’s latest project, Lonely At The Top, which arrived on August 29. It marks his first album since 2022’s 2000 LP and follow-up to several singles, including “The Ruler’s Back,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Pardon Me,” “THE FINALS,” “MY TOWN,” and “CRASH DUMMY.”

As for Rapsody, the North Carolina native earned her first Grammy at the 67th Grammy Awards in February, taking home the honor for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her collaboration with Erykah Badu, “3:AM,” from her acclaimed album Please Don’t Cry.

She also received a Best Rap Album nod and Best Rap Song for “Laila’s Wisdom” in 2018 and a shared nomination with Kendrick Lamar in the Album of the Year category for her work on To Pimp a Butterfly. More recently, she joined the women of Passing the Crown for a show in Denver, Colorado, where she was backed by a live all-female band.