Ray J Begs Judge For Permission To See His Kids

Ray J’s lawyer asked a judge to modify the restraining order to allow him to see his kids after a Thanksgiving incident involving Princess Love.

‌Ray J is making a desperate plea in court to see his children after a restraining order has kept him away from 7-year-old Melody and 6-year-old Epik since Thanksgiving.

The singer’s lawyer, Alex Kessel, asked a Los Angeles judge Friday to modify the protective order that prevents Ray J from having any contact with his kids or their mother, Princess Love.

“This occurred when he was protecting his children. There’s no reason to separate him from his two children,” according to a motion obtained by The New York Post.

The legal battle started after Ray J was arrested on Thanksgiving Day following a heated argument with Princess Love at his Porter Ranch home. The incident happened around 4 A.M. during what was supposed to be a family holiday gathering.

According to court documents, Princess Love and a male friend came to Ray J’s house for Thanksgiving dinner and planned to stay overnight with the children. After the kids went to bed, the adults continued drinking, which Ray J claims led to the confrontation.

The court filing states that Ray J was trying to prevent Princess Love from driving with the children while intoxicated.

The cops showed up, and the singer was arrested and charged with six misdemeanor charges, including brandishing a firearm and child endangerment.

Ray J was released on $50,000 bail after his arrest, but he remains under the restraining order. But his main concern isn’t the criminal case – it’s getting back to his kids.

Ray J missed Christmas with his children and couldn’t celebrate his son Epik’s 6th birthday during the holiday season. He posted a heartbreaking message on social media about spending Christmas alone.

“A lonely Christmas. No kids, no presents, no little feet running around – just a tree and the weight of missing what matters most. I’m learning the hard way,” Ray J wrote.

For Ray J, the legal fight isn’t about avoiding criminal charges; it’s about being a father to his children. The restraining order has created a painful separation during what should be precious family time.

Kessel said Princess Love actually supports Ray J seeing their children and plans to testify in his favor.

Court papers confirm that “the children’s mother does not object to the defendant having contact with their two children.”

“The possession of a gun was to prevent the victims from physically removing them from the home and placing them in the vehicle of an extremely intoxicated person,” the documents say.

The couple has a long history of relationship drama. They’ve filed for divorce four times since 2020, with Princess Love most recently filing in February 2024.

Each time, they’ve dismissed their requests while trying to work things out.