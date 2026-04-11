Remy Ma Drops “W.Y.F.L.” Track, Drags Papoose & “Wanna Be Baddie” Claressa Shields

Remy Ma drops “W.Y.F.L.” to address Papoose’s ghostwriting claims and take shots at Claressa Shields on a fiery new track.

Remy Ma came through with a new track that’s got the streets talking, and she’s not holding back on anybody.

The Bronx rapper dropped “W.Y.F.L.” on April 10, flipping DJ Mac and CrashDummy’s viral riddim beat into something way more personal.

The acronym shifts from “What You Feel Like” to “Why You F###### Lying,” and that title alone tells you everything you need to know about what’s coming.

The bars are aimed directly at her estranged husband, Papoose and his new relationship with boxer Claressa Shields.

Remy’s not being subtle about it either.

She spits, The nerve of n##### claiming they wrote those hits/When they whole career they ain’t never ghost wrote s###/Not for me or anybody else/You always act like you helped a n####/Go help yourself.

That’s a direct response to Papoose’s claims from last year that he wrote 90% of her rhymes and specifically penned her 2006 hit “Conceited.”

Shields gets her own moment on the track, too, calling the boxer a “wanna be baddie.” The response from the Hip-Hop community has been immediate and positive.

Fat Joe reposted the track with fire emojis, and many people referenced 50 Cent, who has been feuding with Papoose and Claressa Shields, saying Remy came through to ether them both for the G-Unit boss.

Remy’s been quiet about the Papoose situation for months, but this track makes it clear she’s been holding onto plenty to say.

Papoose hasn’t responded yet, but Shields already clapped back, so it’s probably only a matter of time before he weighs in on the record.

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