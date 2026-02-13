RFK Jr. Cocaine Sniffing Toilet Confession Shocks America

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Health Secretary RFK Jr. shocked fans by admitting he snorted cocaine off toilet seats during his wild addiction days on Theo Von’s show.

America’s top health official just dropped the most disgusting confession in political history.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the guy running our entire health system, casually told comedian Theo Von that he used to snort cocaine off public toilet seats.

Yeah, you read that right. The man in charge of keeping 330 million Americans healthy just bragged about doing blow off the nastiest surfaces on Earth.

Kennedy made this stunning admission on Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend, that aired February 12. The Health and Human Services Secretary was talking about his recovery from addiction when he decided to share way too much information.

RFK Jr: I'm Not Scared of COVID — I Used to Snort Cocaine Off of Toilet Seats



"We still did live [AA] meetings everyday during COVID… I don't care what happens I'm going to a meeting every day. I'm not scared of a germ, I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats. I know this… pic.twitter.com/aryD3afxvs — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) February 13, 2026

“I’m not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats,” Kennedy said with zero shame. “Like, if I don’t, if I don’t treat it, which means for me going to meetings every day. It’s just bad for my life.”

The internet immediately lost its collective mind. Social media exploded with people asking how someone who did drugs off bathroom fixtures ended up running America’s health department.

Others wondered if this explains his other completely unhinged beliefs.

This toilet seat revelation is just the latest in Kennedy’s long history of absolutely wild confessions. The 72-year-old has turned oversharing into an art form.

Remember when he claimed a parasitic worm ate part of his brain? During a 2012 divorce deposition, Kennedy told lawyers that doctors found what they thought was a brain tumor.

Turns out it was actually “a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.”

He blamed the brain parasite for severe memory loss and mental fog. When the story broke in 2024, Kennedy leaned into the madness.

“I offer to eat 5 more brain worms and still beat President Trump and President Biden in a debate,” he posted on social media.

Then there’s the dead bear incident. Kennedy admitted on video that he once found a roadkill bear, threw it in his car, then dumped the carcass in Central Park.

He staged it to look like a bicycle accident because he couldn’t take the dead animal home for dinner.

The New Yorker published a disturbing photo of Kennedy sticking his fingers in the bear’s bloody mouth while grinning like a maniac. His response? “Maybe that’s where I got my brain worm.”

I just heard the former presidential candidate and current secretary of education RFK say "I'm not scared of germs, I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats". pic.twitter.com/A3G7G98ZLv — I did the maths we can't afford a cat (@DreemrWorld) February 13, 2026

Kennedy also had to deny eating dog meat after Vanity Fair published a 2010 photo of him holding what appeared to be a barbecued canine. He claimed it was actually a goat from Patagonia, saying he’d “eat virtually anything” except humans, monkeys, and dogs.

His conspiracy theories are equally bizarre. Kennedy once posted that he “won’t take sides on 9/11,” suggesting the government might be hiding something about the terrorist attacks.

He’s promoted debunked theories linking vaccines to autism and claimed AIDS isn’t caused by HIV.

The man has questioned everything from fluoride in water to WiFi signals, claiming they cause health problems. He’s built an entire career on spreading medical misinformation, which makes his current job absolutely terrifying.

Kennedy’s drug history goes way deeper than toilet seat cocaine.

He’s openly discussed his 14-year heroin addiction that started after his father’s assassination in 1968. He was just 14 when he first tried LSD at a party, then quickly moved to crystal meth and eventually heroin.

“I took it, and all my problems went away,” Kennedy said about his first drug experience. “My addiction came on full force. By the end of the summer, I was shooting heroin, which was my drug of choice the next 14 years.”

He claims his recovery began after getting arrested in 1983. Kennedy says he found spirituality through the writings of psychoanalyst Carl Jung.

During his failed presidential campaign, Kennedy provided endless entertainment with increasingly strange behavior.

Kennedy’s own family has repeatedly denounced his political ambitions and the conspiracy theories surrounding them. They were furious when a Super PAC ran a Super Bowl ad comparing him to his beloved uncle John F. Kennedy.

The Health and Human Services Department hasn’t commented on Kennedy’s latest confession.