Rich Homie Quan Apologizes For Calling Out Roddy Ricch; Says They Settled Issue

Rich Homie Quan previously claimed Roddy Ricch got the Atlanta-bred rapper cut from DJ Drama’s song “FMFU,” but Roddy denied any wrongdoing.

Rich Homie Quan quickly settled his beef with Roddy Ricch.

The former Rich Gang member accused Roddy Ricch of getting Rich Homie Quan removed from DJ Drama’s “FMFU” song in a since-deleted Instagram video on Tuesday (April 4). Hours later, Rich Homie Quan issued an apology after speaking with Roddy Ricch.

“Just got off the phone with @roddyricch,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Everything is smooth we settled it like men and I want to apologize for my position at the moment and take this opportunity to show everyone that through conversations we can have solutions.”

Roddy Ricch denied any responsibility for Rich Homie Quan’s absence from “FMFU.” The Atlantic Records artist explained his involvement in the song in an Instagram Stories post.

“@RICHHOMIEQUAN YOU TOO OLD FOR THIS INTERNET S### BUT I AINT EVEN KNOW U WAS ON THE PHONE,” he wrote. “I SENT DRAMA THE HOOK AND LET THEM DO THE REST. AINT NEVER BEEN NO N#### TO STOP NOBODY FROM EATING ESPECIALLY A N#### ION EVEN KNOW. IM AROUND THO CHAMP.”

DJ Drama’s “FMFU” featured Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne and Roddy Ricch. The track appeared on the DJ’s new album I’m Really Like That, which dropped in March.

