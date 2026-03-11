Rick Ross Takes “Port Of Miami” To Symphony Halls For 20th Anniversary Orchestra Tour

Rick Ross marks two decades since his breakout album by turning the rap project into a formal theater production backed by an orchestra.

Rick Ross has announced a Port Of Miami anniversary orchestra tour in Miami to celebrate 20 years of his debut album and expand his legacy into a black tie concert experience.

The Miami-bred rapper revealed Wednesday March 11 that he will headline the Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Black-Tie Experience Orchestra Tour, a national run that pairs his catalog with the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir. The concept transforms his street anthems into a formal concert setting while marking a major milestone for the 2006 release that introduced him to the mainstream.

The tour begins May 29 in his hometown at the James L. Knight Center before heading to major theaters in Atlanta, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit and Washington DC among others.

Ross framed the production as more than a victory lap.

“Port of Miami was the foundation of an empire, the blueprint to the biggest boss,” says Ross of the upcoming tour. “Twenty years later, we aren’t just celebrating an album; we are elevating the culture. Bringing this music to the stage with a full orchestra and choir in a black-tie setting is about cementing the legacy. It’s luxury, it’s historic, and it’s a milestone we are going to celebrate at the absolute highest level.”

Released in 2006, Port of Miami debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and helped establish Ross as a dominant voice during Hip-Hop’s luxury rap era. Songs like “Hustlin'” and “Push It” helped shape his persona as a larger than life boss figure while later records like “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” expanded his reach across the genre.

Organizers say the new shows will feature orchestral arrangements and choral backing meant to reinterpret those records in a cinematic format. The shows will also feature a formal dress theme with attendees encouraged to wear black tie fashion as part of the experience.

The concerts will also include VIP lounges premium seating commemorative merchandise and a Best Dressed of the Night social media campaign tied to the #POM20 hashtag.

Pre-sale tickets opened March 11 and run through March 12 before general ticket sales begin March 13. Organizers say seating will be limited due to the theater based format.

The announcement adds another chapter to Ross’ evolution from rapper to businessman. Beyond music he has built Maybach Music Group into a recognizable brand while expanding into real estate hospitality and automotive ventures.

His annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show at his Fayetteville Georgia estate has also become a destination event for car collectors and Hip-Hop observers.