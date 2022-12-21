Rick Ross To Make His Return To ‘AEW: Dynamite’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rozay will be back in All Elite Wrestling after going viral with his last appearance.

“Accusations! False accusations!” yelled Rick Ross on the November 2nd episode of AEW: Dynamite. The veteran rapper showed up on the wrestling program for a segment with AEW stars Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

That clip of Rick Ross, Keith Lee, and Swerve Strickland on Dynamite went viral. The interaction between the Richer Than I Ever Been album creator and the former AEW Tag Team Champions became a reaction meme on social media.

Rick Ross is set to make his return to Dynamite this week. AEW announced the Miami native will appear on tonight’s live show once again alongside Lee and Strickland. Ross will serve as the mediator for a meeting taking place between the fractured duo.

While Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland were able to capture tag team gold back in July, they lost the belts to The Acclaimed in September. The tandem, collectively known as Swerve In Our Glory, has had issues staying on the same page in their matches.

Tomorrow on @TBSNetwork,

don't miss

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite:

Holiday Bash!



We'll be celebrating Wednesday with our annual #HolidayBash just days before Christmas, a great night of

AEW stars & great wrestling

+@RickRoss will mediate the meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve! pic.twitter.com/YSTLfkJ4WV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 21, 2022

AEW Has Embraced Hip Hop Culture

Rick Ross is one of the many Hip Hop figures to make a cameo on All Elite Wrestling programming. Snoop Dogg, Kevin Gates, Westside Gunn, Action Bronson, Trina, DJ Whoo Kid, and others have popped up in AEW since the company’s inception in 2019.

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss is also currently engaged in a feud with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The “Shortie Like Mine” hitmaker and the undefeated champ went back and forth on social media before the two adversaries had a face-to-face confrontation backstage at Bow Wow’s concert.

Tonight’s “Holiday Bash” edition of AEW: Dynamite also features a stacked lineup of wrestling action. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle enter Match 5 of their Best of Seven Series against former champions The Elite with a 3-1 lead.

Plus, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends the title against former champion Hikaru Shida. AAA World Tag Team Champions/IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR face off against The Gunns in a non-title bout. AEW: Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on TBS.