Rihanna Celebrates Perfume Sales with Billionaire Breakfast in Bed

Everything about Rhianna screams style and her celebrations are no different. The superstar took to her bed in a luxurious picture shared on Instagram yesterday to mark her perfume selling out in a luxurious picture shared on Instagram.

Clearly excited Rhianna captioned the post “how I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!”

The Barbados-born singer looked stunning as usual with a fresh face and her hair in box braids. Dressed in an oversized hoodie and black shades the superstar can be seen eating caviar from a silver platter.

This is the first perfume from the singer’s much-loved line, Fenty Beauty. The new spritz called Fenty Eau de Parfum sold out within hours of its launch on Tuesday. In line with the brand, the fragrance is designed to be inclusive and wearable for everybody.

Created in collaboration with LVMH Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, notes include magnolia, musk, and tangerine, alongside blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium, and patchouli.

Rihanna details in a press release: “I wanted a rich color that really represented all genders from across all walks of life. Brown is my favorite color. Brown is who I am. Brown is what I come from. If I’m going to make a fragrance that represents me, even the body language of the bottle needs to marry that. So, I wanted something brown, but also transparent – so you could see the liquid and the fragrance you’re about to experience.”

The fragrance has both sweet and spicy notes and is inspired by some of Rihanna’s favorite places, including Bridgetown, Barbados; Grasse, France; New York, Paris, and Los Angeles.

No details have been given for a restock however that is unlikely to affect the business mogul’s pockets. Forbes last week declared Rhianna to be the richest female musician in the world.