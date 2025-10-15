Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Receives Harry Belafonte Social Justice Award From “Gathering for Justice” Org

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

At The Gathering for Justice’s 20th Anniversary Gala in New York City, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez delivered a powerful speech about purpose, perseverance, and Harry Belafonte’s enduring legacy as she accepted the Social Justice Award alongside honorees Danny Glover and Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari.

The Gathering for Justice, the social justice organization founded by the late Harry Belafonte, celebrated its 20th Anniversary Gala, 20 Years of Impact, last night (Oct. 13) in New York City, honoring some of the most influential voices in activism, art and community building.

Hosted by an uncharacteristically hilarious, rhyme reciting Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, the sold-out evening paid tribute to Belafonte’s enduring legacy and also celebrated two decades of movement-building under the leadership of President and CEO Carmen Perez-Jordan. Jordan is stepping away from her role at the organization. So it was fitting that he event also mobilized support for the organization’s next phase of advocacy centered on racial equality, youth empowerment and systemic reform.

Among the honorees were Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, who received the Harry Belafonte Social Justice Award; legendary actor and activist Danny Glover, recipient of the Legacy of Justice Award; and Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, Co-Executive Director of the Alliance for Quality Education, who accepted the Gathering in Community Award. The latter was a distinction first bestowed upon The Exonerated Five.

This year’s gala coincided with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, symbolizing the organization’s commitment to truth, accountability and inclusion across all communities.

Desiree Perez received a standing ovation after she delivered a stirring acceptance speech that reflected on purpose, perseverance and the legacy of Harry Belafonte.

“When I received this humbling request to accept this award, I was in a moment of questioning my purpose in social justice work,” Perez said. “I was asking myself: Am I truly making a difference? Does my work have any impact? Do people understand my intent — or is it simply not enough? Do I even have the time? Talk about divinity — you saved my spirit.”

She continued, “This isn’t just about a 9-to-5 or raising funds. It’s about everything we do daily… how I run my company, how I conduct business, and the essence and principles behind my choices and words. Everything counts, regardless of its size.”

Perez reflected on her organization’s collaboration with the NFL, the creation of the United Justice Coalition, and her pride in winning an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) alongside the first Black rapper (Kendrick Lamar) to ever headline a Super Bowl halftime show produced by a Black- and Brown-led team.

“Then I learned that Harry Belafonte was the first Black performer to win an Emmy and it was for his variety special, bringing everything full circle for me,” she said. “This work isn’t about being invited to the table or how you get there. It’s much bigger than any one of us. However you show up, as long as you do, we will weaken the walls of injustice.”

Perez closed with a quote from Belafonte that encapsulated the evening’s spirit:

“I’m not quite sure precisely when social and political activism became a visible brand of my DNA, but it seems to me that I was born into it. It is hard to be born into the experience in the world of poverty and not develop some instinct for survival and resistance to those things that oppress you.”

20 Years of Impact

Founded in 2005 after Belafonte witnessed the handcuffing of a five-year-old Black girl in a Florida classroom, The Gathering for Justice continues to unite communities, influence policy, and hold law enforcement accountable. Through mentorship and strategic advocacy, the organization empowers youth to become agents of change in their own communities.

“Our work is rooted in the belief that we must act collectively to influence change and hold institutions accountable,” Perez-Jordan said. “From mobilizing young people to challenging inequities in the justice system, our movement continues to honor Mr. Belafonte’s vision of justice grounded in love, courage, and unity.”

Despite ongoing challenges, from funding cuts to political intimidation, The Gathering for Justice remains steadfast. As Perez-Jordan emphasized, “In these moments of uncertainty, we do what we know best: we fight back.”

Click here for more information or to support: https://www.gatheringforjustice.org

Here are some images provided by AllHipHop CEO Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, who was in attendance.