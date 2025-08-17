EXCLUSIVE: Roc Nation Says They Have Devastating Evidence In $20M Fat Joe Suit, Proving Shakedown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Roc Nation says attorney Tyrone Blackburn’s own email proves a lawsuit involving Fat Joe was a setup to pressure the company into a settlement.

Roc Nation is pushing back hard against a $20 million lawsuit involving Fat Joe, claiming the case is a calculated attempt to smear the company and force a hasty settlement.

AllHipHop has confirmed that Roc Nation asked a federal judge to dismiss the $20 million lawsuit and sanction attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who represents plaintiff Terrance “T.A.” Dixon.

The company says Blackburn admitted in an email that Roc Nation “may have been defrauded by Fat Joe as well,” a line Roc Nation calls a “devastating” admission that undermines the entire case against Jay-Z’s company.

“This lawsuit was meant to harass and embarrass Roc Nation on the public stage,” the company’s legal team wrote in its motion.

The email, sent just hours after Roc Nation filed to dismiss the case, is now central to the company’s argument.

Roc Nation says the message proves Blackburn and Dixon had no valid reason to drag the company into the legal battle and that the suit was filed in bad faith to create public pressure.

Blackburn did not address the email in his response to the motion and Roc Nation pointed out that silence as further evidence of misconduct.

The lawsuit, initially filed in June 2025 accuses Fat Joe of a wide range of disturbing behavior.

Dixon, who worked alongside the rapper for 15 years, claims he endured forced sexual acts, surveillance, and threats while on tour. The suit also alleges Fat Joe engaged in sexual activity with underage girls and withheld compensation for Dixon’s creative contributions.

Fat Joe has denied all the allegations, calling them “disgusting lies” and vowing to fight them in court.

Dixon’s complaint also names Roc Nation, accusing the company of helping Fat Joe hide money from Dixon and enable the rap star’s alleged bad behavior.

Roc Nation says there’s no evidence to support that. Roc Nation is asking the court to dismiss the case with prejudice, which would prevent it from being refiled.

The company also wants Blackburn to cover legal costs and face sanctions for what it describes as a pattern of filing high-profile but baseless lawsuits.

The judge has not yet ruled on the motion.