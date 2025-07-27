EXCLUSIVE: Roc Nation Goes After Lawyer Targeting Fat Joe—Gloves Are Off

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Roc Nation asked a federal judge to dismiss claims and sanction the lawyer behind a lawsuit accusing Fat Joe of RICO.

Roc Nation is pushing back hard in a high-profile lawsuit involving Fat Joe, asking a federal judge to toss the claims against them and penalize the attorney behind the case.

The entertainment powerhouse filed a motion for sanctions against attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who represents Terrance Dixon—Fat Joe’s former hype man—accusing them of dragging Roc Nation into a lawsuit for headlines and leverage, not justice.

The company says the suit is part of a pattern by Blackburn to pressure deep-pocketed defendants into settlements through media spectacle and inflated claims.

Dixon, who worked with Fat Joe from 2005 to 2020, claims he endured years of abuse, coercion and exploitation. His lawsuit alleges over 4,000 non-consensual sexual acts, financial manipulation and threats.

He also claims Roc Nation helped facilitate or conceal the alleged crimes by managing Fat Joe’s business affairs.

Fat Joe has denied all of the claims.

Roc Nation also denies any involvement and says there’s no evidence linking them to the alleged conduct. They argue they were named in the lawsuit simply because of their high profile and deep pockets.

They say Blackburn used the same tactics in other cases, including what they describe as “threats of reputational harm” to extract large settlements.

The motion requests that the court dismiss all claims against Roc Nation with prejudice, thereby preventing Dixon from refiling them. It also seeks reimbursement for legal expenses and calls for sanctions against Blackburn for misusing the legal system.