Rubi Rose Reacts To Rumors She Got Breast Implants

It looks like the “Wifey” performer wants to flip the controversy into cash.

Rapper/model Rubi Rose has become a sex symbol for many modern-day internet users. The For the Streets mixtape creator has no issue with selling sex as part of her brand.

Rubi Rose’s name began trending on social media this week after she posted new photos of herself. Some commenters questioned if the 2021 XXL Freshman got breast enhancement surgery.

“Flattered everyone thinks I got them done,” posted Rubi Rose on her Instagram Story. She also added, “We’re dropping my push-up bra next month for my hoochies. 😍.”

The 25-year-old Kentucky native took to the X platform as well. On Monday night, Rubi Rose tweeted, “My push-up bra comes out next month…. ladies you’re welcome in advance 💕.”

In addition to garnering attention for her seductive pictures, Rubi Rose made a name for herself as one of the most prominent video models of the past decade. She famously starred in Migos’ one billion-viewed “Bad and Boujee” visuals.

Rose later showed up as one of the featured cameos in Cardi B’s “WAP” video with Megan Thee Stallion. As of press time, “WAP” has collected more than 511 million YouTube views since its premiere in August 2020.

That same year Rubi Rose dropped For the Streets. The 8-track project includes contributions by Cardi B, Future and PartyNextDoor. Rose has also worked on music with Rich The Kid, Flo Milli, Latto, Wiz Khalifa and Young M.A.