RZA Wants Rihanna To Name Her Baby After Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

RZA threw Rihanna a wild baby name suggestion and wants her to keep the Wu-Tang legacy going by naming her next kid after Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

RZA threw out a wild baby name idea for Rihanna during the Nobody 2 premiere in Los Angeles—he wants her to name her next kid after his late Wu-Tang Clan brother, Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Rihanna revealed at the 2025 Met Gala she’s expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky. The couple will keep their “R” name tradition, but the gender is still under wraps.

The Wu-Tang legend chopped it up with PEOPLE and didn’t hold back when asked what name he’d pitch for Rihanna’s third baby.

“You know what? ODB, because you know the legend must live on,” he said.

This all comes after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their first son RZA Athelston Mayers, a clear nod to the Wu-Tang mastermind himself.

RZA’s been open about how much that meant to him, telling CNN, “It is a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.”

Rihanna’s been spotted rocking Wu-Tang gear, so it’s not like the baby name came outta nowhere. She’s clearly got love for the crew.

As for ODB—real name Russell Jones—he passed away back in 2004 at just 35 years old. He collapsed at RZA’s studio in NYC and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner ruled it an accidental overdose caused by a fatal combo of cocaine and the painkiller tramadol.

ODB helped launch Wu-Tang into the stratosphere with their 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

His solo debut, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version, dropped in 1995 and went platinum, powered by tracks like “Brooklyn Zoo” and “Shimmy Shimmy Ya.”

The dude was known for his wild energy and unpredictable style, making him one of the most unforgettable voices in Hip-Hop history.

So, if RiRi’s really eyeing baby number three, RZA’s got dibs on the name—and he’s keeping the Wu legacy alive while he’s at it.