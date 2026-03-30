Salt Of Salt-N-Pepa Calls Out Bullying Over Chilli’s Political Donations

Salt from Salt-N-Pepa defended Chilli against backlash over Trump donations, calling the online hate a form of bullying.

Salt stepped up for her sister when the noise got too loud, and that’s what real loyalty looks like in 2026.

The Salt-N-Pepa legend posted a lengthy Instagram comment defending Chilli after federal donation records surfaced showing the TLC icon had contributed around $1,000 to Trump-related PACs in 2024.

The donations ranged from $45 to $100 each, made through WinRed and Never Surrender Inc.

Chilli said she didn’t read the fine print and thought she was supporting different causes.

She also accidentally reposted a false video about Michelle Obama, which added fuel to the fire.

Chilli had already clarified she’s “not MAGA” and explained the whole thing was a misunderstanding, but the backlash kept coming anyway.

Salt wasn’t having it.

She called out the bullying directly, reminding people that they don’t know the full story before they start swinging.

“This world is very quick to believe anything and everything posted on social media,” Salt wrote. “Quick to crucify and slow to forgive.”

She made it clear that even when someone tries to set the record straight, haters gonna hate, but that won’t stop what matters most.

But here’s what people missed: this is a woman who’s been in the game for decades, and one mistake doesn’t erase her legacy.

What makes Salt’s defense even more significant is the timing.

TLC and Salt-N-Pepa are about to launch their historic co-headlining tour with En Vogue, kicking off August 15 in Franklin, Tennessee, and running through October 11 in Concord, California.

The “It’s Iconic” tour hits 32 cities, and rehearsals start in July. This is the first time these three legendary groups are touring together, and Salt made it clear that nothing, not online drama, not political controversy, not hate comments, will stop them from celebrating their bond and their music.

Salt’s message was simple: “We got you.”

She reminded everyone that their connection runs deeper than any social media storm.

For the fans still rocking with them, expect these two to come out stronger than ever.

Rehearsals for the “It’s Iconic” tour begin in July 2026.