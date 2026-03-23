TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue Announce Historic Co-Headlining Tour

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue announce their first-ever co-headlining tour together, bringing three legendary female groups to stages nationwide.

TLC and Salt-N-Pepa just locked in the tour that’s going to kick up some serious nostalgia for R&B and hip-hop fans this summer and fall.

The two legendary groups are bringing En Vogue along for what they’re calling the IT’S ICONIC tour, and this marks the absolute first time all three powerhouse acts will hit the road together.

We’re talking about three of the most influential female groups in music history sharing one stage for the first time ever, and the energy is already electric.

The announcement came with a major cultural moment attached to it.

All three groups are performing together for the first time at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, airing live on FOX at 8PM local time.

That performance is basically the official kickoff to what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated tours of the year.

According to Live Nation, the tour spans amphitheaters and arenas nationwide from August through October, delivering a powerhouse night of hits including “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Free Your Mind,” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).”

The tour stops include Franklin, Des Moines, Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, with dates running through October 11 in Concord, California.

TLC’s legacy speaks for itself. They’ve sold over 85 million records globally and influenced just about every female group that came after them. Their cultural impact continues to inspire new generations of artists across hip-hop, R&B, and beyond. Salt-N-Pepa broke barriers as the first all-female rap group to earn platinum certification and later became the first female hip-hop group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. En Vogue’s groundbreaking catalog helped redefine contemporary R&B and set the standard for girl groups that followed, with over 20 million records sold worldwide.

Tickets go on sale with presales starting Tuesday, March 24, with Citi cardmembers and American Express holders getting first access.