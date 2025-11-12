Salt-N-Pepa Announce 2026 Reunion Tour After Calling Out Music Industry At Rock Hall Induction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Salt-N-Pepa confirmed a 2026 comeback tour and called out the music industry’s streaming practices at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Salt-N-Pepa dropped a major update following the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles — a long-awaited 2026 reunion tour amid a very public rebuke of the music industry’s streaming practices.

The iconic Hip-Hop trio — Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Deidra “Spinderella” Roper — received the Musical Influence Award over the weekend (November 8) at the Peacock Theater.

But while the moment was celebratory, Salt used the spotlight to call out what she described as unfair treatment from the powers behind the scenes.

“As we celebrate this moment, fans can’t even stream our music,” Salt said during their acceptance speech. “It’s been taken down from all streaming platforms because the industry still doesn’t want to play fair. Salt-N-Pepa have never been afraid of a fight. This is the Influence Award. We have to keep using our influence until the industry honors creativity the way the audience does — with love, respect, and fairness — and that includes streaming platforms too.”

The group has been entangled in a legal dispute with Universal Music Group over music rights. Their legal team claims the label removed their catalog from major streaming services in retaliation.

Despite the ongoing battle, Salt-N-Pepa made it clear they’re not slowing down. James confirmed the trio will reunite for a tour in 2026.

“Are we doing a Reunion Tour?” she teased. “Yes, yes. 2026, but don’t quote us!”

The announcement came during an interview with entertainment reporter Courtney Tezeno, where the group reflected on their legacy and the significance of the Hall of Fame honor.

Pepa spoke on the group’s impact: “Because we have forged such a path for women, and all the triumphs and everything that we have overcome, the good, the bad, and just to stand here today is such a prestigious award. The influence award for Hip-Hop, the contribution that we have did, you know, for Hip-Hop feels great.”

Salt added, “We’ve always been working hard and knowing that we were doing the darn thing. But to get this is, like, the cherry on top of the cake. This is incredible. We take ourselves being influencers very seriously.”

Spinderella acknowledged the uphill climb it took to get to this point: “Oh, my God. I mean, this is the top of the line. But the work that’s been put in, the struggle was real. You don’t get to this point without suffering.”

The group also performed their 1987 classic “Push It” during the ceremony, joined on stage by En Vogue and longtime producer Hurby Luv Bug Azor.

Salt-N-Pepa’s rise began in 1985, and over the decades they’ve carved out space for women in Hip-Hop with bold lyrics, business savvy and an unshakable presence.

The 2026 tour will mark their return to the stage as a full unit, signaling not just a comeback but a continuation of their fight for fair treatment in the music business.