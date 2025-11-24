Sauce Walka’s 130-MPH Insane Police Chase Footage Released

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sauce Walka is in the headlines after dramatic police chase footage was released showing his 130 MPH crash.

Sauce Walka found himself at the center of a high-speed drama and now Houston authorities have released dash cam and body cam footage of his wild 130 MPH police chase that ended with his vehicle flipping and crashing in December 2023.

The Houston rapper triggered the pursuit after running a red light, leading Harris County Sheriff’s deputies on a two-mile chase that reached dangerous speeds through city streets.

The newly released footage shows the dramatic moment when Sauce Walka’s vehicle lost control and flipped, yet the rapper emerged from the wreckage remarkably uninjured.

“Defendant Mondane was released from a local Hospital after evaluation, and was booked into the Harris County Joint Processing center on a charge of Felony Evading Arrest/Detention in a vehicle,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office stated following the incident.

Body cam footage reveals officers discovering the rapper conscious and alert after the crash, with one deputy commenting on his recognition of the artist. The footage shows Sauce Walka being searched and processed, with officers finding a substantial amount of cash on his person during the arrest.

The 33-year-old “Big Drip Squad” hitmaker was initially released on a $40,000 bond but faced additional legal complications when his bond was later revoked.

Sauce Walka ultimately pleaded guilty to evading arrest in October 2025, receiving deferred adjudication with two years of supervision rather than jail time. The plea deal allowed him to avoid a formal conviction if he completes court-ordered requirements.

The rapper’s legal troubles didn’t end with the chase.

In March 2024, Sauce Walka was shot in the thigh during a Memphis incident outside a Westin Hotel that left 27-year-old Sayso P dead. The shooting suspect, 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge, was later found dead at an abandoned Houston shopping mall.

Another suspect, Kevin Brown, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $10 million bond.