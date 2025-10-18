Saweetie Denies “Deeply Disturbing” Allegations Made By Mystery Associate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Saweetie has issued a strong denial after a woman claiming to be her former road manager made shocking allegations on social media.

The accusations include unpaid debts and disturbing personal claims about the “Boffum” artist. On Friday (October 17), Saweetie posted a statement on her Instagram Story addressing the allegations.

“The recent allegations made about me are false, defamatory and deeply disturbing,” Saweetie’s statement reads. “These claims misrepresent the facts and are solely aimed to damage my reputation.”

The controversy began when a woman using the Instagram handle @maybachmayy started making public accusations against the rapper earlier this month. She claimed Saweetie owed her money for booking services.

“I booked her for an appearance to visit the chelsea stadium & support the soccer team,” the woman alleged in one social media post. She claimed that instead of paying her, Saweetie became romantically involved with the client and instructed him not to pay the booking fee.

The accuser also made more serious allegations involving substance use. “[Cocaine], witchcraft, & liquor is one hell of a mix, send me my bread home [wrecker]! @saweetie ,” one of her posts stated.

In her response, Saweetie firmly denied any professional relationship with the woman. “This person never managed me. She was simply introduced to me by family,” the rapper stated. “Her motives are now obvious. I’ll let the lawyers take it from here.”

The woman also shared what she claimed were text messages between herself and Saweetie. These alleged messages suggested the rapper was using her rumored relationship with soccer player Jadon Sancho for financial gain.

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, rose to fame with her 2017 debut single “Icy Grl.” The 31-year-old California native graduated from USC before pursuing her music career full-time. She has built a successful brand around her “icy” persona and has collaborated with major artists throughout her career.

The rapper has not provided additional details about potential legal action against her accuser. Representatives for Saweetie have not responded to requests for further comment.

This incident marks another challenge for the artist, who has previously spoken about facing difficulties in the music industry behind the scenes.